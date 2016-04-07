NEW DELHI, April 7 A group of Indian banks has
rejected an offer by embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya to
repay part of the $1.4 billion loans his defunct Kingfisher
airline owes them, a lawyer for the lenders told the Supreme
Court on Thursday.
Last week, Mallya, who had guaranteed the Kingfisher loans,
proposed to pay 40 billion rupees ($602 million) to the lenders
by September, and 20 billion rupees more if Kingfisher wins a
lawsuit seeking damages from plane engine-maker International
Aero Engines.
Shyam Divan, a lawyer representing the banks, told the
Supreme Court that Mallya had made the lenders a revised offer
on Wednesday but that this was still not acceptable to them. He
did not give details of the revised offer, but said the banks
would need a "substantial amount" to be deposited for a dialogue
to begin.
A spokesman for UB Group, a company owned by Mallya,
declined to comment immediately.
Mallya, once called the "King of Good Times" for his
extravagant lifestyle, left India on March 2 as the creditor
banks stepped up pressure on him. His whereabouts since then has
not been disclosed, although he has been active on his Twitter
social media account, which has more than 5 million followers.
The banks, led by State Bank of India, have also
demanded that Mallya be personally present at the next hearing
of the case at the Supreme Court.
The court has sought a response from Mallya by April 21 to
the banks' demands, setting the next hearing date for April 26.
($1 = 66.4650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy;
Editing by Joseph Radford)