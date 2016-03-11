March 11 Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who left the country as he faced pressure from banks to repay more than $1 billion owed by his collapsed airline, refuted charges he was an absconder and said he respected the law of the land.

"I did not flee from India and neither am I an absconder", Mallya said in a tweet posted on Friday. (bit.ly/227cxke)

Mallya also said that as a member of Parliament he would fully comply with the law.

The Kingfisher baron left India last week, a lawyer for the lenders told the country's top court on Thursday. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)