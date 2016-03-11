March 11 Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who
left the country as he faced pressure from banks to repay more
than $1 billion owed by his collapsed airline, refuted charges
he was an absconder and said he respected the law of the land.
"I did not flee from India and neither am I an absconder",
Mallya said in a tweet posted on Friday. (bit.ly/227cxke)
Mallya also said that as a member of Parliament he would
fully comply with the law.
The Kingfisher baron left India last week, a lawyer for the
lenders told the country's top court on Thursday.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)