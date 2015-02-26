MUMBAI Feb 26 India, which is seeking new chief
executives for five state-run banks that are currently without a
permanent leader or have a departing boss, has for the first
time appealed for private-sector applicants to step forward.
The government, which is trying to reform the country's
banking sector, said on Thursday both public- and private-sector
candidates could apply to run Bank of Baroda, Bank of
India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank
and IDBI Bank.
India usually picks bank bosses from the ranks of
state-owned lenders, which dominate the sector with an over 70
percent share of the country's banking assets. They have,
however, lagged private-sector rivals in profitability and
amassed bad loans at a faster pace.
The candidates need to have 15 years of mainstream banking
experience with at least three years in board-level roles. The
salary package will be "flexible", the government said.
But bankers say remuneration is the biggest hurdle for the
government to attract private-sector talent as it is often a
fraction of what top executives in private banks earn.
In December, the government said it would separate the role
of chairman and chief executive in state-run lenders. It also
plans to install non-executive chairmen to beef up governance.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Clara Ferreira
Marques and Liisa Tuhkanen)