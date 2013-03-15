MUMBAI, March 15 India's finance ministry and
central bank are investigating allegations of money laundering
practices at top private sector lenders ICICI Bank,
HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.
Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, said the allegations, if proven,
could slow growth for private sector lenders in India.
The probe by the Reserve Bank of India and the government
follows an investigation by an independent journalist, who said
on Thursday that he had video footage of the lenders' branch
employees suggesting to an undercover reporter methods to
launder money.
"All government agencies and regulators are working together
to probe charges," Rajiv Takru, secretary of financial services,
told TV station ET Now on Friday.
ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, and Axis Bank Ltd each said
on Thursday they were investigating the allegations but defended
their internal controls aimed at preventing money laundering.
"The RBI is collecting information, and the RBI has been in
touch with the banks. At the moment, that's all I can say,"
Urjit Patel, deputy governor of the RBI, told reporters late on
Thursday.
Shares of the three lenders fell on Friday, with ICICI Bank
down 1.4 percent, HDFC Bank down 0.6 percent, and Axis Bank down
1 percent as of 0349 GMT, under-performing the 0.23 percent gain
in the broader NSE index.
Shares of the three lenders fell briefly on Thursday but
recovered to end the session with gains following
lower-than-expected core inflation data.
"We think these developments, if they were to be true, could
potentially lead to slower growth across private banks' deposits
and businesses as RBI may then direct banks to focus on
improving risk management rather than expanding," Goldman Sachs
wrote in a note late on Thursday.
"It is difficult to ascertain the extent of the slowdown
till more clarity on these developments is provided by the
banks," it added.
(Reporting by Rafael Nam, Abhishek Vishnoi and Shamik Paul;
Editing by Tony Munroe and Ken Wills)