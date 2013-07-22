MUMBAI, July 22 Indian banks borrowed 15 billion rupees ($252 million) through the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) on July 19, central bank data showed on Monday.

This is the second time that banks have tapped this high-cost window since the RBI raised the MSF rate by 200 basis points to 10.25 percent on July 15, 300 basis points higher than the policy repo rate of 7.25 percent.

The first time since the short-term rate increase, banks had borrowed 50 million rupees through the MSF window on July 16.

Banks usually tap this window to tide over acute cash shortages. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)