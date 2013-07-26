GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar recover as markets try to move past Trump's policy stumble
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
MUMBAI, July 26 Indian banks borrowed 50 million rupees ($850,340) through the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) on July 25, central bank data showed on Friday.
The RBI raised the MSF rate by 200 basis points to 10.25 percent on July 15, 300 basis points higher than the policy repo rate of 7.25 percent.
Banks usually tap this window to tide over acute cash shortages. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Investors more confident Trump can build support for growth plan
SYDNEY, March 28 Australian sandalwood plantation group Quintis Ltd said on Tuesday its managing director has resigned and will consider making a takeover offer for the company together with an unnamed international group.
* HK->Shenzhen Connect daily quota used 3.8 pct, Shenzhen->HK daily quota used 1.7 pct