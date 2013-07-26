MUMBAI, July 26 Indian banks borrowed 50 million rupees ($850,340) through the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) on July 25, central bank data showed on Friday.

The RBI raised the MSF rate by 200 basis points to 10.25 percent on July 15, 300 basis points higher than the policy repo rate of 7.25 percent.

Banks usually tap this window to tide over acute cash shortages. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Supriya Kurane)