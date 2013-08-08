BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank seeks to double customer base in 18 months
* Exec says estimates stressed assets in indian banking system net of provisions to be 14 trln rupees
MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian banks borrowed 239.30 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Aug. 7, sharply higher than 60.80 billion rupees on Aug. 6.
The RBI had raised the MSF rate by 200 basis points to 10.25 percent and also imposed restrictions on daily borrowings by banks under its repo window.
Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. ($1 = 61.2 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Sunil Nair)
