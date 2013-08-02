UPDATE 1-India's SBI sees cost savings, no bad loans surprise after merger with units
* SBI merged 5 subsidiary banks with itself effective April 1
MUMBAI Aug 2 Indian banks borrowed 12 billion rupees ($198 million) from the Reserve Bank of India's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Aug. 1, lower than 25.6 billion rupees on July 31.
The RBI had raised the MSF rate by 200 basis points to 10.25 percent and also imposed restrictions on daily borrowings by banks under its repo window.
Banks usually tap the MSF rate during acute cash tightness. ($1 = 60.6 rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)
* SBI merged 5 subsidiary banks with itself effective April 1
HONG KONG, April 3 Hong Kong stocks rose on Monday, with infrastructure-related stocks surging on news that Beijing plans to set up a special economic zone in the heavily polluted province of Hebei.
* Says BIPL has completed transaction with co for about 3.87 billion rupees in cash Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3nIQw Further company coverage: