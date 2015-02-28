MUMBAI Feb 28 India will set up a bank to
facilitate funding for the small entrepreneurs that make up the
backbone of the country's economy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
said in his budget speech on Saturday.
The MUDRA Bank will refinance microfinance institutions
under a Prime Ministerial scheme, he said, allocating 200
billion rupees ($3.24 billion) to the plan.
"Just as we are banking the unbanked, we are funding the
unfunded," Jaitley said in his budget for the fiscal year to
March 2016.
($1 = 61.6489 Indian rupees)
