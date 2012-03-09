MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India's debt purchases in the current quarter have come as a blessing for state-run banks, which are making large profits on the transactions.

The problem, analysts say, is that they are not using those profits to buy at government bond auctions. That, in turn, is keeping yields elevated and making it more costly for the government to fund its huge fiscal deficit.

The RBI has bought about 1.13 trillion rupees of bonds in 12 rounds of bond purchases through open market operations since late November, aiming to ease tight cash conditions and make room for banks to buy the bonds the government is selling.

In theory the RBI's purchases should pull down yields. But this has not happened, in part because of the reluctance of state-run banks to load up on government paper ahead of next Friday's budget and the RBI policy announcement the day before.

"There is strong resistance for the 10-year bond yield below 8.20 percent as no buying is coming from public sector banks," said a dealer with a foreign bank in Mumbai.

The yield on the 10-year government bond has risen 15 basis points since the start of February as rising oil prices dampened expectations of an interest rate cut in March.

Most of the bonds that the banks are selling to the RBI are less-liquid securities that are normally held to maturity.

The fact the RBI is targeting these bonds has resulted in a windfall for the banks and will help banks avoid showing losses on these bonds when they close their books at the end of the fiscal year on March 31.

Banks can sell up to 5 percent of their held-to-maturity bonds without the need to declare it on their balance sheet. Bonds sold through an OMO do not need to be declared at all.

"The net effect will be positive (for them)," said Anjan Barua, deputy managing director at government-controlled State Bank of India, the country's biggest lender.

In meantime, the banks are avoiding buying heavily at auctions to prepare for an expected jump in borrowing by the government to be announced in the 2012/13 budget.

"The idea is to sit light before the budget because yields may be higher three months from now," said a trader with a state-owned bank.

A Reuters poll last week showed the government is expected to announce total borrowings of 5.3 trillion rupees for the new fiscal year, up from 5.1 trillion rupees in the current year.

However, many in the market expect that borrowing figure to rise over the course of the year, just as it did this year.

Some traders expect the 10-year yield to rise to 8.50 percent by the end of March, a level last seen in early January, if the central bank does not cut interest rates next week.

The RBI is expected to continue to buy bonds heavily in the coming fiscal year to help smooth the way for the government's increased borrowing.

But it will be more difficult for banks to turn a profit in the months ahead because they will have to start buying bonds to meet statutory requirements for the new year and yields are likely to rise, dealers said.

(Editing by Ted Kerr)