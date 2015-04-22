(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
HONG KONG, April 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors in
India's state bank fundraisings will have to take a leap of
faith. State Bank of India is leading the rush to raise
capital with a huge $2.4 billion public market share sale.
Others are lining up to follow. An economic revival makes bad
debts look less bad. Long-term investors, however, also have to
believe that the government will keep its promise to curb
meddling in lending decisions.
Publicly owned banks need to raise $50 billion by 2019 to
meet Basel 3 capital requirements, according to Morgan Stanley.
In the past they have relied on the government for cash
infusions. SBI's last attempt at raising $1.5 billion from
public markets in January 2014 fell short of its target and was
propped up by state insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India.
A stronger Indian economy makes it easier to tap private
cash. After a 40 percent rise in its shares in the past year,
SBI's market value is almost $35 billion. Its common equity Tier
1 ratio is almost 10 percent - many of its state-owned rivals
are around 7 percent. SBI is also the only public sector bank to
have increased its share of the savings account market over the
last eight years and has better staff productivity than peers,
says Barclays. That puts SBI in a stronger position to take
advantage of an expected pick-up in credit growth.
Other state banks look much less attractive. Reported
capital ratios are too low to support loan growth, and the
numbers would be worse if bad debts were fully recognised. To
step up, private investors would demand a steep discount that
would force the government to reduce its ownership below 50
percent.
Those that are tempted to invest in the sector will be
betting that the government at least honours its pledge to put
less pressure on banks' lending decisions. That's easy to
promise when demand for credit remains anemic. As activity picks
up, that rhetoric will have to be matched by action if state
banks are to have any chance of raising capital and catching up
with their healthier private peers.
twitter.com/ugalani
CONTEXT NEWS
- State Bank of India is expected to raise as much as 150
billion rupees ($2.4 billion) from the sale of new shares after
it reports fourth quarter results in May, according to two
people familiar with the situation.
- India's largest lender by assets received shareholder
approval to raise the funds at the end of February.
- SBI reported lower than expected net profit for the third
quarter but bad loans also rose much less than expected. The
gross bad loans ratio was 4.9 percent compared to 4.89 percent
in the previous quarter.
- The bank's return on equity, excluding associates, stood
at 11.12 percent at the end of December. Its common equity Tier
1 capital ratio was 9.92 percent.
- In December, India's cabinet approved plans to reduce its
stakes in state-run banks to no less than 52 percent by 2019.
The government currently owns 57.8 percent of SBI, according to
Eikon.
- India's finance ministry in January assured public sector
lenders of greater freedom in commercial decisions.
- "The banks and financial institutions should take all
commercial decisions in the best interest of the organization
without any fear or favor," the ministry said in a statement
following a two-day meeting to discuss ideas to improve the
health of state lenders.
- Shares in SBI have risen 40 percent in the past year
against a 22 percent rise in the broader Sensex benchmark index.
In the year to date, SBI shares have fallen 7.3 percent while
the Sensex has risen 0.6 percent.
- Reuters: Stock options, new blood as India's state banks
ready for change
- SBI release: bit.ly/1coAajG
RELATED COLUMNS
Capital appreciation
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)