* Improved liquidity, muted loan demand to aid rate cuts
* To consider instructions coming from ministry, RBI-Union
Bank
* Acute cash shortage since Jan keeps banks from cutting
rates
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, April 19 State-run Indian banks are
likely to give in to a government directive and lower lending
and deposit rates within the next few days after the central
bank made a deeper than expected cut to its policy rate on
Tuesday.
Banks had been reluctant to cut their lending rates despite
a reduction in their reserve requirements, saying tight cash
conditions were keeping deposit rates high and deposit growth
low, and are unlikely to match the full 50 basis point cut in
the policy rate.
The Reserve Bank of India has lowered banks' cash reserve
ratio (CRR), the share of deposits they maintain with it, by 125
basis point since January, releasing 800 billion rupees ($15.4
billion) into the banking system.
However, a severe cash crunch on lagged government spending
and large dollar sales by the RBI pushed the liquidity deficit
to more than double the central bank's stated comfort zone this
year, reducing banks' ability to cut lending rates.
Following the muted response from banks to its CRR easing,
the RBI cut its policy interest rate by a deeper-than-expected
50 basis point this week, in part to spur faster monetary policy
transmission and to give a stronger signal to banks.
As of Thursday afternoon, only state-run Punjab National
Bank and IDBI Bank had announced cuts in
their lending and deposit rates.
"If the RBI cuts rate, the implication is banks will pass it
on to their customers. It looks a part of it may be passed on,"
said A.K. Bansal, executive director at state-run Indian
Overseas Bank.
Still, banks were reluctant to do so before the government's
directive to reduce lending and deposit rates immediately.
The Economic Times newspaper reported on Thursday the
government had ordered state-controlled banks to lower lending
rates immediately. Bankers confirmed the order to Reuters.
"They asked us to relook on this issue. We are reviewing,"
D. Sarkar, chairman and managing director at state-run Union
Bank of India, told Reuters.
"Whatever instruction is coming from the ministry and the
Reserve Bank, we will consider," he said.
Sarkar said Union Bank's board will meet on Friday and an
announcement on cutting rates is likely on Saturday or Monday.
Cash conditions have improved since the end of March, with
banks' repo borrowings from the RBI easing to around 1 trillion
rupees this week from a record high 1.96 trillion rupees on
March 26.
Bankers expect cash conditions to ease further on government
spending at the start of the new fiscal year in April. Also,
typically subdued loan demand in the first half of the fiscal
year will reduce pressure on banks to lure investors with higher
deposit rates.
After the RBI's policy meeting on Tuesday, the country's
largest lender, State Bank of India, said it will cut
lending rates only on some loans that have high interest rates.
As of April 6, bank deposits grew 14.3 percent year-on-year,
while credit grew 18.7 percent, data showed.
($1=51.9 rupees)
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan and
Tony Munroe)