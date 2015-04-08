MUMBAI, April 8 Indian banks warned on Wednesday
that moves this week to trim their interest rates after months
of central bank pressure would not lead to radical cuts ahead,
as lenders fret over stubbornly weak credit growth and still
high funding costs.
Those headaches, they say, could override the benefits
including lower provisions on their books as fewer loans sour.
The Reserve Bank of India has frequently complained that
very few of the country's banks have lowered lending rates
despite a 50 basis point cut to policy rates since January.
The RBI left rates unchanged on Tuesday, arguing for the
need to allow earlier cuts to trickle down to the broader
economy. Hours after that, market leader State Bank of India
and the country's three biggest private sector lenders
announced unexpectedly that they would lower their rates by 15
to 25 basis points.
Bankers expect other lenders to follow that modest
reduction: India is a competitive market where nearly four dozen
local banks compete for business. But deeper cuts will have to
wait, as banks test the impact of the first cut on borrowers.
"If I reduce my rates by half a percent, I don't think
you'll rush to take a vehicle loan if you already have a
vehicle," said B.K. Batra, a deputy managing director at IDBI
Bank, which has yet to decide on a lending rate cut.
"It doesn't create any fresh demand -- it may accelerate
some demand."
Batra said a rate cut may be an "immediate trigger" for
retail borrowers, but not for corporate clients, for whom it is
just one of several considerations.
India's slow credit growth has been a headache for banks and
for the government, which wants to see faster economic growth.
In the fiscal year to March it was the slowest in almost two
decades, according to RBI data. SBI's own credit growth for the
year ending in March was less than 10 percent, although it
expects a pick up.
"We want to see whether this gives a fillip to credit growth
which is what we would like to see. Depending on how that pans
out, we will take a call," State Bank of India Chairman
Arundhati Bhattacharya said in a television interview, after SBI
trimmed its lending rate.
RBI argues that funding costs for banks have dropped, but
banks dispute Governor Raghuram Rajan's claim that they are
"sitting on money". They say lowering of the key policy rate
alone does not lead to a big drop in their cost of funds.
Indian banks derive their largest share of resources from
retail deposits, followed by bulk deposits from corporates. They
rely least of all on overnight funding from interbank lending or
the central bank, where rates have dropped 50 basis points.
They have also kept an eye on margins. Banks including SBI
started cutting deposit rates in September, but need to lower
that further for more lending cuts without hurting margins.
So far, key deposit rates -- the amount banks pay their
depositors -- have fallen by about 50 basis points in the past
six months, helping cushion any negative impact on bank margins
from the current round of cuts.
But there may be one advantage to lower rates: bringing down
costly provisions for loans that have soured. Lower lending
rates could revive some debts and help others stay afloat.
UBS analysts estimate a 100 basis point rate cut could help
revive 20 percent of the impaired loans.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Hugh Lawson)