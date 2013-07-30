MUMBAI, July 30 India's Axis Bank sees no need to raise interest rates immediately, Chief Executive Shikha Sharma said on Tuesday.

Top Indian lender State Bank of India can wait for two to three weeks before taking a call on increasing lending rates, its Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri said.

India's central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday as it supports a battered rupee but said it would roll back recent liquidity tightening measures when stability returns to the currency market. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)