MUMBAI Jan 25 Deposits at Indian banks grew 17.22 percent as of Jan. 13 from a year ago, while credit rose 17.03 percent, data from the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday showed.

As of Jan. 13, banks' deposits stood at 57,987.00 billion rupees, while credit amounted to 43,544.77 billion rupees.

However, deposits fell 0.5 percent from two weeks ago and credit declined 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)