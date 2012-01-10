MUMBAI Jan 10 Indian lenders may lower
interest rates if their funding costs come down, but banks have
not suggested any specific steps at a meeting with Reserve Bank
of India officials, Bank of Baroda Chairman and Managing
Director M.D. Mallya said on Tuesday.
"One has to see the funding cost coming down before any
change in interest rates happen. We have not seen a change in
funding cost in recent past," Mallya, who is also the chairman
of Indian Banks' Association (IBA), told reporters.
He was speaking after the customary meeting of bankers with
the central bank ahead of the monetary policy review on Jan. 24.
The RBI is widely expected to begin easing monetary policy
after 13 rate increases affected since March 2010 to rein in a
stubbornly high inflation.
"We haven't suggested anything specific to the RBI, but
nevertheless we have discussed about the present situation,"
Mallya said.
He did not comment on whether banks have specifically asked
for a cut in cash reserve ratio -- the proportion of deposits
banks keep in cash with RBI -- to boost liquidity. At present,
banks' CRR is 6 percent.
The stress in asset quality is a major concern for banks,
Mallya said.
Indian banks' non-performing assets, or bad loans, are
expected to rise to about 2.6 percent of their total assets in
the fiscal year ending March, from 2.3 percent a year ago,
ratings agency Crisil said earlier this year.
