PUNE, India Jan 3 India needs to "conceive"
several reforms in the banking sector, Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley told reporters on Saturday on the sidelines of a two-day
banking retreat.
Jaitley added that there is a need to give greater autonomy
to banks and that non-performing loans in some cases was
"unacceptable".
"There is a need to get the best talent into the system.
There is a need for far greater autonomy being given to them
(state-run banks)," Jaitley told reporters in the western city
of Pune.
India's state-run banks recorded the highest level of
stressed loans at 12.9 percent of their total advances in
September last year, while the same ratio for private sector
banks was at 4.4 percent, according to central bank data.
India's top bankers have gathered in Pune to discuss
long-pending reforms vital to improving the health of ailing
public sector banks in Asia's third-largest economy.
