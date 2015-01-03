(Adds comments from finance minister and prime minister,
government statement, details)
By Devidutta Tripathy
PUNE, India Jan 3 Indian Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley said on Saturday that state-owned banks needed much more
autonomy, but he stopped short of giving any details of proposed
reforms.
Jaitley made the comment at a two-day meeting of public
sector bankers convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
government to suggest a roadmap for reforms. The meeting ended
on Saturday.
"There is a need for far greater autonomy being given to
them," Jaitley said at the meeting, which was also attended by
Modi and Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan.
"There are unacceptable levels of NPAs (non-performing
assets) in some cases. And the banks have to be given
sufficient amount of leeway...to deal with commercial issues
with a commercial mindset."
India's state-run banks recorded the highest level of
stressed loans at 12.9 percent of their advances in September
last year, while the same ratio for private sector banks was at
4.4 percent, according to central bank data.
Modi told the bankers there would be no interference from
the government, according to a statement.
More than two dozen state banks have been constrained by a
pile of bad loans and governance issues. They also lag private
sector rivals in profitability.
For years, political interference and union opposition have
thwarted major reforms such as mergers and lowering of the
government's holding to give more autonomy in decision-making.
The bankers suggested the government, whose stakes in the
state-run banks range from 56 percent to 84 percent, should
transfer its holding to a new investment company and over time
cut its ownership to below 51 percent.
The bankers also recommended creation of "independent high
performing boards" that would drive capital raising and
acquisition strategies. They also pitched for minimum
interference by various government institutions.
Hasmukh Adhia, financial services secretary in the finance
ministry, said Jaitley told the public sector bankers their
suggestions would be looked at "very positively". He did not
elaborate.
If reformed, India's big state lenders offer investors the
best exposure to any sustained upswing in the economy, analysts
say.
(Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Stephen Powell)