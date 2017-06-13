BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
MUMBAI, June 13 The Reserve Bank of India outlined on Tuesday a plan to expedite the resolution of the $150 billion bad debt problem plaguing the country's banks by focusing first on some of the large stressed accounts held by lenders.
The RBI, in a statement, said it has identified 12 accounts that constitute about 25 percent of the overall gross non-performing assets in the system and directed lenders to begin insolvency proceedings around these accounts immediately.
The move comes about a month after the Indian government changed rules giving the central bank greater power to deal with bad loans. (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury and Euan Rocha; Editing by Rafael Nam)
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.