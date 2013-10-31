(Combines earnings of various state-owned banks, adds industry
context)
* Bank of Baroda posts better-than-expected Q2 results
* Bank of India Q2 non-performing asset ratio falls
* Shares in big government banks rally in Mumbai trading
By Swati Pandey
MUMBAI, Oct 31 India's second-biggest state
lender Bank of Baroda Ltd posted a quarterly profit
that topped analysts' expectations, sending its shares higher
and stoking speculation that the bad loans weighing on big
government banks may be easing.
Fourth-ranked Bank of India Ltd, while reporting
earnings that missed estimates slightly, said its non-performing
assets fell at the end of the September quarter from a year
earlier. Its shares rose the most in six years.
Indian state banks, with their high exposure to the power
and infrastructure sectors, have been particularly hit by the
country's economic slowdown. They are also typically more
willing to ease repayment terms for struggling debtors.
Analysts say the better-than-expected earnings suggest that
debt restructuring is bearing fruit and the banks' recovery
efforts are gaining traction.
"The worst is behind us," Bank of Baroda Chairman S.S.
Mundra told reporters after the results on Thursday. "The
September quarter was the last of this bad cycle."
Bank of Baroda posted a 10.2 percent fall in July-September
net profit to 11.68 billion rupees ($191 million). Analysts, on
average, had expected profit of 9.5 billion rupees, according to
Starmine data.
The bank's non-performing assets rose to 1.86 percent of its
total assets at the end of September from 0.82 percent a year
earlier.
But Mundra said growth in non-performing loans will slow in
the second half, helping to send the bank's shares up by more
than 10 percent, their biggest gain in more than three years.
Over $20 billion of bad loans were weighing on the country's
top 10 state banks as of March 31, according to Reuters
calculations based on data from individual banks.
"Asset quality pressures will not increase. We will be able
to maintain these levels or reduce," said Vijaylakshmi Iyer,
chairwoman of Bank of India.
Bank of India said its September-quarter net profit more
than doubled to 6.22 billion rupees. That compares with analyst
expectations of 6.76 billion rupees.
Its non-performing assets fell to 1.85 percent of its total
assets at the end of September from 2.04 percent a year earlier.
Shares in Bank of India rose more than 20 percent, their
largest one-day gain since October 2007. At 0908 GMT, the
benchmark index was down 0.1 percent.
The largest state lender, State Bank of India (SBI)
, which accounts for about a quarter of all loans and
deposits, will report earnings on Nov. 13. Punjab National Bank
, the third-biggest, reports on Nov. 8.
Punjab shares rose 8.9 percent and SBI was up 4.4 percent.
The fortunes of state banks have contrasted with those of
private-sector peers ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd
and Axis Bank Ltd. The banks each reported
more than 20 percent profit growth after keeping their focus on
consumer loans.
ICICI, India's biggest private-sector bank by assets, said a
wider branch network and strong dealership connections will help
the bank grow in the consumer segment.
NON-PERFORMING LOANS
Mid-sized state lenders are not faring as well as their
bigger cousins.
Union Bank of India reported a 62 percent fall in
quarterly profit as provisions nearly doubled and non-performing
assets rose to 2.16 percent.
Indian Overseas Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce
Ltd each posted about a 16 percent decline in profit
on a steep rise in non-performing loans.
Bank of Maharashtra Ltd reported a 72 percent
decline in net profit while non-performing loans nearly doubled.
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans reached
the highest in more than five years in June, at 4.3 percent.
This has forced banks to set aside more money to cover them,
reducing profits.
"The bigger banks are showing lower deterioration compared
to mid-sized PSU banks," said Manish Ostwal, sector analyst at
KR Choksey Shares & Securities. "They operate on stronger
margins and can absorb the pressure in the short term. They also
have a better ability to raise money in overseas markets."
($1 = 61.30 rupees)
(Additional reporting and writing by Prashant Mehra; Editing by
Ryan Woo)