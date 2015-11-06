* State Bank of India reins in bad loans in Q2
* Punjab National Bank soured loans also dip
* Bank of Baroda net profit hit by spike in bad loans
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Nov 6 State Bank of India,
India's largest lender, beat expectations with a 25 percent rise
in quarterly profit on Friday and a drop in its closely
monitored bad debt ratio, predicting an improvement ahead.
Analysts in the sector have been watching for signs that
credit quality is stabilising in India. State-owned banks that
dominate the industry have been grappling with their worst bad
debt burden in a decade, after years of liberal lending and slow
credit growth.
Friday's earnings provided room for optimism. SBI, which has
been tightening scrutiny of borrowers and increasing fund
recovery efforts, said gross bad loans as a proportion of total
loans dipped to 4.15 percent in July-September from 4.29 in the
previous three months.
SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said the economy needed
to grow faster to secure stable asset quality, but forecast
improvements ahead for the bank, a bellwether for the industry.
"Overall, I think we are beginning to see the end of this
entire cycle and today I would say I am much more confident
about the quality of assets going forward," she told reporters.
Punjab National Bank, India's fourth largest,
echoed the dip in bad loans with a ratio of 6.36 percent versus
6.47 percent.
The news sent SBI shares up over 4 percent on the day and
PNB more than 3 percent, against a near flat market.
"SBI and PNB's asset quality has been stabilising for the
past few quarters," said Vaibhav Agarwal, analyst at Angel
Broking. "Large state-run banks that have slowed down lending
are seeing improvement in asset quality: you have to be
conservative in a bad environment."
FRAGILE RECOVERY
In a further sign of improvement, SBI said it saw a faster
growth in mortgage and auto loan books, helping it offset slower
loan growth to small companies and bolstering its plans to hit a
loan growth target of 14 percent for the year ending in March.
Yet in an illustration of the sector's uneven and fragile
improvement, Bank of Baroda Ltd, India's second-biggest
state-run lender, posted a spike in bad loans and provisions
that pushed quarterly net profit down almost 90 percent -- a
fraction of expectations.
Bank of Baroda was one of the first state-owned lenders to
appoint a boss from the private sector: P. S. Jayakumar, former
head of a real estate firm, joined in October, and analysts said
the just-ended quarter would mark a transition.
On Friday, Jayakumar said the bank had at least two "tough"
quarters ahead.
"Managing NPAs and enhancing credit quality is one big,
immediate goal," he told reporters.
Bank of Baroda's high exposure to large infrastructure
groups and steel and mining companies, badly hit by cheap
Chinese imports and low prices, has been weighing on asset
quality in recent quarters.
($1 = 65.7500 Indian rupees)
