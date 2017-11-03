FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Punjab National Bank Q2 profit rises, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets and Economy
Market Jockey
Trump mutes U.S. voice on human rights in Asia
World
Trump mutes U.S. voice on human rights in Asia
Is Spanish clubs' golden era in Europe coming to an end?
Soccer
Is Spanish clubs' golden era in Europe coming to an end?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 3, 2017 / 7:11 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Punjab National Bank Q2 profit rises, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

REUTERS - India’s state-run Punjab National Bank, the country’s fourth-biggest lender by assets, reported a 2 percent rise in second-quarter profit, beating forecasts.

The logo of Punjab National Bank is seen outside of a branch of the bank in the City of London financial district in London September 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Net profit rose to 5.61 billion rupees ($86.87 million) for the quarter ended Sept 30 from 5.49 billion rupees a year earlier, the state-run bank said on Friday. (bit.ly/2h9nRzR)

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 4.33 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 13.31 percent at end-September compared with 13.66 percent at end-June quarter and 13.63 percent a year earlier.

($1 = 64.5800 rupees)

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.