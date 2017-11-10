FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
State Bank of India Q2 profit misses estimates
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Top news
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Exclusive
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 10, 2017 / 7:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

State Bank of India Q2 profit misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - State Bank of India, the nation’s biggest lender by assets, reported a second-quarter net profit of 15.82 billion rupees ($243.3 million), missing estimates, on higher provisions for bad loans.

FILE PHOTO: The new logo of State Bank of India (SBI) is pictured at the podium of the venue of a news conference in Kolkata, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 26.96 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 9.83 percent at end-September compared with 9.97 percent at end-June.

($1 = 65.0350 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.