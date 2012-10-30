MUMBAI Oct 30 Indian lenders, especially state-owned ones, dropped after the central bank increased the amount of provisioning against restructured loans to 2.75 percent from 2 percent, effective immediately, as part of its monetary policy review.

State Bank of India shares fell 2.6 percent as of 0551 GMT, while Bank of India fell 1.6 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)