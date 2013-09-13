(Adds details, quotes)
By Archana Narayanan and Swati Pandey
MUMBAI, Sept 13 Singapore regulators have
stepped up their scrutiny of some local branches of Indian banks
on concerns about asset quality, three bank executives told
Reuters.
India's slowest economic growth in a decade and a weakened
rupee have weighed on the balance sheets of heavily leveraged
Indian companies, including those that have raised money from
Indian lenders in offshore centres such as Singapore.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is looking more
closely at the books of the local operations of some Indian
banks to assess the credit quality of loans made from the
branches to Indian companies, bankers said.
"There is an enhanced degree of oversight by the Monetary
Authority of Singapore on Indian Banks in the recent days," S.S.
Mundra, chairman and managing director of state-run Bank of
Baroda, told Reuters.
"They are closely keeping a tab on the NPA (non-performing
asset) levels and looking at the quality of assets financed."
An MAS spokesman said it "does not comment on our dealings
with individual financial institutions"
The regulator has in some cases suggested that banks
re-classify some loans as non-performing assets, two bankers
said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"MAS is analysing the credit exposures taken by banks and is
ensuring that we steer clear from lending to Indian firms they
are hearing adverse reports about," said a top executive at an
Indian state bank, declining to be identified.
Singapore is a significant offshore centre for Indian
finance and is the second-largest source of foreign investment
flows into India, with 9.2 percent of its population of Indian
origin.
OFFSHORE FUNDS
Indian banks have in recent years been building up their
presence in Singapore, Dubai and Hong Kong in order to serve
large populations of non-resident Indians as well as Indian
companies looking to raise funds offshore.
"They (regulators) perceive that risks in Indian banks'
operations are higher," said another top executive at an Indian
bank with operations in Singapore.
Banking sources said the intensity of MAS audits varied
based on an individual bank's circumstances. Some Indian banks
with operations in Singapore said they had not seen any
stepped-up oversight from the regulator there.
"This is a normal inspection and MAS does it once in two
years. They have covered our bank and have not made any
observations. There were no concerns regarding NPAs or lending
to any companies," said Vijaylakshmi Iyer, chairwoman and
managing director of Bank of India.
Hemant Contractor, who heads the overseas operations of
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, also
said the MAS had made a regular inspection of the bank and that
there had been no specific observations made, nor was there
anything unusual about such inspections.
"Due diligence and regulatory oversight has definitely
increased after the financial crisis, not just in Singapore but
across the globe," he said.
An official at the Reserve Bank of India was not aware of
increased scrutiny of Indian banks by the MAS but said such
efforts would be justified during times of stress.
"The Reserve Bank steps up monitoring of banks' books during
difficult times. It is not necessary that the MAS will inform us
about their actions," the official said, declining to be
identified.
