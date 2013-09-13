MUMBAI, Sept 13 Singapore regulators have
stepped up their scrutiny of local branches of Indian banks on
concerns about asset quality, three bank executives told
Reuters.
India's slowest economic growth in a decade and a weakened
rupee have weighed on the balance sheets of heavily leveraged
Indian companies, including those that have raised money from
Indian lenders in offshore centres such as Singapore.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is looking more
closely at the books in the local operations of some Indian
banks to assess the credit quality of loans made from the
branches to Indian companies, bankers said.
"There is an enhanced degree of oversight by the Monetary
Authority of Singapore on Indian Banks in the recent days," S.S.
Mundra, chairman and managing director of state-run Bank of
Baroda, told Reuters.
"They are closely keeping a tab on the NPA (non-performing
asset) levels and looking at the quality of assets financed."
Two other senior executives at Indian banks with operations
in Singapore, declining to be identified, reported a similar
increase in scrutiny, while some bank executives said they had
not seen any change.
An MAS spokesman said it "does not comment on our dealings
with individual financial institutions."
