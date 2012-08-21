MUMBAI Aug 21 Unions at Indian banks
representing about one million employees have called for a
nationwide two-day strike beginning Wednesday to protest against
reform proposals that would ease mergers and allow more foreign
and private capital into the sector.
Trading volumes may be lower than usual as not all dealers
are expected to report to work, although banks will ensure that
basic market operations, including treasury volumes and
settlements will continue, according to staff at lenders.
The strike call will affect 70,000 bank branches across
state-run and some p rivate and foreign banks including the
country's largest lender State Bank of India.
The third-largest economy in Asia has been unable to pass
key reforms and liberalise banking, retail and insurance sectors
due to opposition from political parties.
The United Forum of Bank Unions, which heads all nine bank
employees and officers unions, have called the strike to oppose
government proposals that would make bank mergers easier.
Other major measures, which the unions are protesting,
include increasing the voting rights of shareholders and
allowing more foreign and private capital into the banking
sector.
"There is no question of calling off or reducing the number
of days of strike unless the finance minister says that he will
defer tabling the Banking Law (amendment) Bill," Viswas Utagi,
secretary of All India Bank Employees Association told Reuters.
Not all employees will adhere to the strike, according to
Reuters checks with staff at some of the major private and
public lenders.
A previous bank strike on Aug. 5 had hit branch operations
across India, but trading in bonds, stocks and foreign exchange
were largely unaffected.
"Since cash transactions are automated, there will be no
problem in settlement. There has been no impact in previous
instances as well," said a banker.
Cheque clearing facilities and the availability of cash at
ATMs could be most impacted.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, additional reporting by
Shamik Paul; Editing by Rafael Nam)