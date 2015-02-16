* Foreign private banks seen raising headcount by a fifth in
2015
* New investment options including start-ups fuelling
revival
* Individual financial assets set to double to $5 trillion
by 2019
By Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Feb 17 Foreign private banks are bulking
up in India once again after downsizing in the past few years,
anticipating new opportunities to advise Indian millionaires
eager to cash in on an Internet start-up boom and on signs of an
economic revival.
Bankers and consultants surveyed by Reuters said foreign
private banks will hire wealth managers this year and increase
their headcount by a fifth, compared to a 10-15 percent fall in
each of the past two years.
Barclays, which runs one of India's top private
banks, said its headcount could rise by 15-20 percent in 2015.
Wealthy Indians are looking to put money in new-age
technology companies after they watched savvy foreign investors
such as Singapore's Temasek Holdings and Japan's
SoftBank Corp scramble over the past few years to get a
piece of Indian e-commerce companies, including Flipkart
(IPO-FLPK.N), valued by industry at around $11 billion, and
Snapdeal.
The start-ups offer a new investment route for the
millionaires, who are using wealth managers to guide them on
these investments.
So far, the rich in India channelled funds into traditional
products such as equities, bank deposits and government bonds.
And an annual cap of $250,000 on overseas remittances by onshore
Indians effectively rules out significant investments overseas.
To tap into this demand, venture funds are being launched
that seek to raise money from high networth individuals (HNIs)
for investments in start-ups. At least two venture funds are
currently raising a combined $160 million from Indian investors
including wealthy individuals, to invest in start-ups, people
involved in the matter said.
"In the first round, it was mostly foreign investors who
were chasing the start-ups. Now the Indian HNIs are waking up to
this opportunity," said Atul Singh, India head for wealth
management at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
India's e-commerce firms last year attracted more than $5
billion in investment, the bulk of it from overseas investors,
compared to less than $2 billion in 2013.
"The return from these investments could be double that of
the public equity markets," said a wealth manager at an European
bank, declining to be named. "Of course, the risk is also higher
and that's why the clients need advice."
Another reason for the enthusiasm among affluent Indian
investors is the economy, which is expected to grow 7.4 percent
in the year ending March and at a faster pace than China's in
the years ahead as a new government kickstarts economic reforms.
STIFF COMPETITION
For foreign private banks, whose Indian ambitions have so
far been held in check by intense competition from local players
and sluggish revenues, the developments are welcome.
They are drawn to the long-term potential of the market,
where individual financial assets are expected to more than
double from last year's level to $5 trillion by March 2019,
according to local wealth manager Karvy.
While more than half a dozen foreign private banks operate
in India and employ about 300 wealth managers, they are saddled
with higher operating costs and struggle with a limited branch
network compared with their local rivals.
As a result, the Indian units of some banks, including
Credit Suisse Group AG, slashed headcount in the
recent past. Others, such as Morgan Stanley and UBS AG
, exited altogether.
The business landscape is changing now, bankers said.
A regulatory move last year for private banks to separate
client advisory services from transactions carried out on their
behalf will make wealth managers focus on advice and give them
an edge over local rivals because of their global network,
boosting fee income and stabilising revenues, bankers said.
"As a market, we are coming closer to the reality that if
you want impartial advice you will have to pay a fee," said
Satya Bansal, head of India wealth management at Barclays, which
employs 40 wealth managers and plans to add more.
($1 = 62.0643 Indian rupees)
