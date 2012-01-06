PUNE, India Private sector banks in India may need to raise a few trillion rupees of capital to meet Basel III norms, Anand Sinha, a deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India, said on Friday.

"I will talk about capital requirements (for state-owned banks) once I get feedback...private sector estimates run into a few lakh crores," Sinha said.

One trillion rupees is $18.9 billion.

He was speaking at a seminar in Pune.

Last month, the RBI released draft guidelines on Basel-III capital requirements.

As per the draft norms, the RBI has said banks should have minimum tier-I capital of 7 percent, while total capital must be at least 9 percent of risk-weighted assets.

Sinha said banks may stagger the capital raising exercise to limit the impact on the country's economic growth.

The guidelines on capital requirements will be effective January 2013 and banks should conform to the norms by March 31, 2017, the RBI has said.

Banks across the world will have to follow Basel III accords for disclosing the size and quality of their capital safety buffers from 2013 to help reassure investors they are stable.

(Reporting by Aditya Phatak; Writing by Neha Arora; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)