MUMBAI Nov 8 Demand for base metals in India is
likely to remain buoyant this fortnight helped by an e xpected
rise in automobile sales during the o n going festive season and a
spurt in construction activity following the end of the rainy
season.
"Auto sales recovered in October and are likely to keep the
momentum in November, and economic activities are also
recovering in the third quarter of the current fiscal. All these
factors are likely to boost demand for base metals," said
Surendra Mardia, president, Bom b ay Metal Exchange.
Demand for lead, mostly used for making batteries for
vehicles, is being supported by higher October sales reported by
automobile companies, said Ashwani Kumar Harit, an analyst with
Religare Commodities.
Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car maker, sold
103,108 units in October, up 86 percent on year. Sales of Tata
Motors, another major Indian automobile maker, grew by
7 percent to 71,771 units in October.
The festival season is underway in India and will peak next
week with Diwali and Dhanteras - occasions considered auspicious
for buying new vehicles, consumer durables and bullion.
Car companies also offer discounts during the festival
season and this could push up auto sales in November and
consequently boost demand for lead in India, traders said.
India needs around 250,000 tonnes of lead every year to meet
the growing demand for b atteries, while it produces around
80,000 tonnes only. The gap is met through imports, mostly from
Australia and Latin America, according to Lead Zinc Development
Association.
At 1225 GMT , lead prices in the Mumbai spot market were up
by 0.2 rupee at 119.7 rupees a kg. The November lead futures
contract on India's Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) was
up 0.08 percent at 119.15 rupees a kg.
COPPER and ZINC
Copper prices in the Mumbai spot market fell tracking the
softness in the futures market and on reduced buying by smelters
as most of them have already made festival season purchases.
Demand for copper and zinc in India has been rising due to a
surge in construction activity after the end of the four-month
long rainy season, Harit said.
India's annual consumption of copper is pegged at around
580,000 tonnes, and growing at 7-8 percent per annum. However,
compared with Asian rival China, which needs over 7.5 million
tonnes, the demand is miniscule.
Copper in India is mostly used for making wires, with a
capacity of less than 1,100 volts, and electrical equipment.
The metal is also used for making artefacts, and alloys like
brass, whose demand rises during Diwali as Indians prefer to buy
utensils and other brassware during the occasion, said D. De
Sarkar, CEO of Indian Copper Development Centre, a society
working for growth and development of copper-based industry.
Domestic steel production rose by over 2 percent in
September, boosting demand for zinc, which is used as an
anti-corrosive agent for construction materials, said Ravindra
Deshpande, analyst with Elara Capital.
India, the world's third-largest producer of zinc, exports
around 215,000 tonnes, mainly to China.
The partially convertible rupee, which plays an
important role in determining the prices of metal, fell 0.3
percent to 54.36 a dollar.
In the Mumbai spot market, copper fell by 10.4 rupees to
411.6 rupees per kg after rising sharply in the previous
session, while zinc rose 2.25 rupees to 103.7 rupees per kg.
The key November copper contract on the MCX was
trading up 0.13 percent at 415.75 rupees a kg after reversing
early losses.
The contract hit a five-month low on Wednesday at 413.3
rupees, tracking a downtrend in global prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
fallen to a two-month low at $7,563.25 a tonne in the previous
session. At 1139 GMT, copper on the London Metal Exchange
was trading 0.71 percent down at $7591.75.
The November zinc contract was trading up 1.03
percent at 102.8 rupees per kg.
(Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)