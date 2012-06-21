HONG KONG, June 21 (Basis Point) - Two banks have joined the US$470m five-year term loan for GMR Coal Resources Pte Ltd in senior syndication and the loan has gone into general syndication, sources said. Bank of Baroda and Bank of India joined at the senior level with US$50m each. The banks join mandated lead arranger and bookrunner Standard Chartered Bank. According to sources, the loan offers a margin of 425bp over Libor and three ticket levels in general. Banks committing US$40m or more receive an all-in of 456bp via a fee of 125bp and the title of lead arranger. Banks committing US$20-39m receive an all-in of 450bp via a fee of 100bp and the title of arranger Banks committing US$10-19m receive an all-in of 445bp via a fee of 80bp and the title of co-arranger. Responses are due end-June. The secured, underwritten loan is guaranteed by parent company GMR Infrastructure Ltd. As previously reported, the loan, prefunded by StanChart last November, backed GMR's acquisition of a 30% stake in Indonesian coal mining company PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk (GEMS). Since then, Singapore-listed United Fiber System Ltd (Unifiber) has offered to acquire an around 67% stake in GEMS from PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa Tbk (DSS) and GMR's 30% stake in GEMS in exchange for shares in Unifiber. The long-stop date for finalising documentation in relation to the acquisition is June 30, according to an announcement by Unifiber on May 5. Indonesian stock exchange-listed GEMS owns Indonesia coal mining companies. DSS is majority owned by the Sinar Mas Group. The GMR Group, headquartered in Bangalore, India, has international interests in airports, energy, highways and urban infrastructure. GMR Coal Resources Pte Ltd Guarantor: GMR Infrastructure Ltd Facility type: Term loan Amount: US$470m Maturity: 5 years Margin: 425bp over Libor Repayment: Amortising Lead arrangement fee: 125bp for US$40m or more Arrangement fee: 100bp for US$20-39m Co-arrangement fee: 80bp for US$10-19m MLAB: Standard Chartered Bank Status: In process, responses due end-June (Reporting by Sandra Tsui and Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)