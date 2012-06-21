HONG KONG, June 21 (Basis Point) - Two banks have joined the
US$470m five-year term loan for GMR Coal Resources Pte Ltd in
senior syndication and the loan has gone into general
syndication, sources said.
Bank of Baroda and Bank of India joined at the senior level
with US$50m each. The banks join mandated lead arranger and
bookrunner Standard Chartered Bank.
According to sources, the loan offers a margin of 425bp over
Libor and three ticket levels in general.
Banks committing US$40m or more receive an all-in of 456bp
via a fee of 125bp and the title of lead arranger. Banks
committing US$20-39m receive an all-in of 450bp via a fee of
100bp and the title of arranger
Banks committing US$10-19m receive an all-in of 445bp via a fee
of 80bp and the title of co-arranger. Responses are due
end-June.
The secured, underwritten loan is guaranteed by parent
company GMR Infrastructure Ltd.
As previously reported, the loan, prefunded by StanChart
last November, backed GMR's acquisition of a 30% stake in
Indonesian coal mining company PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk
(GEMS).
Since then, Singapore-listed United Fiber System Ltd
(Unifiber) has offered to acquire an around 67% stake in GEMS
from PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa Tbk (DSS) and GMR's 30% stake in
GEMS in exchange for shares in Unifiber.
The long-stop date for finalising documentation in relation
to the acquisition is June 30, according to an announcement by
Unifiber on May 5.
Indonesian stock exchange-listed GEMS owns Indonesia coal
mining companies. DSS is majority owned by the Sinar Mas Group.
The GMR Group, headquartered in Bangalore, India, has
international interests in airports, energy, highways and urban
infrastructure. GMR Coal Resources Pte Ltd
Guarantor: GMR Infrastructure Ltd
Facility type: Term loan
Amount: US$470m
Maturity: 5 years
Margin: 425bp over Libor
Repayment: Amortising
Lead arrangement fee: 125bp for US$40m or more
Arrangement fee: 100bp for US$20-39m
Co-arrangement fee: 80bp for US$10-19m
MLAB: Standard Chartered Bank
Status: In process, responses due end-June
(Reporting by Sandra Tsui and Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin
Stafford)