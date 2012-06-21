June 21 (BASIS POINT) - Sole bookrunner SBI Caps closed a Rs8.76bn (US$155m) project finance loan for Jabalpur Transmission Co Ltd (JTCL).

The loan, which matures in June 2026, was signed on June 11 by six banks.

Allocations are: State Bank of India (Rs2.4bn), India Infrastructure Finance Company (Rs1.9bn), Bank of Baroda (Rs1.2bn), Indian Overseas Bank (Rs1.2bn), Oriental Bank of Commerce (Rs1.2bn) and Corporation Bank (Rs860m).

The loan pays a 200bp spread over SBI's base rate of 10% until the commissioning date, which is targeted for 31 March 2014. Thereafter, the interest spread for the loan will step down by 50bp.

The project, costing Rs11.68bn, involves laying down power lines from Dharamjaygarh to Jabalpur and another line from Jabalpur to Bina.

The borrower was originally set up by the Ministry of Power as a transmission service provider to strengthen some transmission lines on the western and northern power grids.

Bids were invited for this purpose and Sterlite Grid, owned by Sterlite Technologies Ltd, was the lowest bidder. JTCL is now owned by Sterlite Technologies.

The borrower has entered into a 35-year transmission service agreement with five long-term customers. (Reporting Manju Dalal; Editing by Gavin Stafford)