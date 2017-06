June 18 (Reuters Basis Point) - Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, a unit of Jaiprakash Associates, has raised a Rs3.3bn (US$59m) loan via bookrunner IDBI Bank.

The 10.5-year loan will part-finance cost overrun of the company's Bina power plant in Madhya Pradesh.

Final allocations saw the bookrunner taking up Rs750m, while Central Bank of India committed Rs1bn and Punjab National Bank came in with a Rs650m ticket.

State Bank of Patiala, Jammu & Kashmir Bank and Union Bank of India provided Rs300m each. The loan was signed on June 2. (Reporting by Manju Dalal)