HONG KONG, June 18 (Reuters Basis Point) - A Taiwanese bank
has committed US$10m to the US$100m three-year term loan for
Power Finance Corp Ltd (PFC) and over a dozen banks have been
processing the credit, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
The original response deadline is June 22 but may be extended
by around a week at the request of lenders. Banks that have been
looking to join are said to include Taiwanese and Japanese
lenders.
As previously reported, mandated lead arrangers and
bookrunners are Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho
Corporate Bank.The loan includes a greenshoe option to upsize to
US$250m.
Lenders have been invited to join for all-ins from 210bp to
220bp, via a margin of 175bp over Libor.
In March 2011, the borrower sealed a US$260m-equivalent in
yen, six-year term loan with an average life of five years.
ANZ, BNP paribas, BTMU, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp
were mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.
The loan offered a top-level all-in of 185bp via a margin of
165bp over YEN Libor.
Bombay Stock Exchange-listed PFC onlends to power utilities
and power sector entities. It received approval from the Reserve
Bank of India for the loan's three-year tenor.
(Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)