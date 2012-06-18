HONG KONG, June 18 (Reuters Basis Point) - A Taiwanese bank has committed US$10m to the US$100m three-year term loan for Power Finance Corp Ltd (PFC) and over a dozen banks have been processing the credit, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The original response deadline is June 22 but may be extended by around a week at the request of lenders. Banks that have been looking to join are said to include Taiwanese and Japanese lenders.

As previously reported, mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners are Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho Corporate Bank.The loan includes a greenshoe option to upsize to US$250m.

Lenders have been invited to join for all-ins from 210bp to 220bp, via a margin of 175bp over Libor.

In March 2011, the borrower sealed a US$260m-equivalent in yen, six-year term loan with an average life of five years. ANZ, BNP paribas, BTMU, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp were mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

The loan offered a top-level all-in of 185bp via a margin of 165bp over YEN Libor.

Bombay Stock Exchange-listed PFC onlends to power utilities and power sector entities. It received approval from the Reserve Bank of India for the loan's three-year tenor. (Reporting by Maggie Chen; Editing by Gavin Stafford)