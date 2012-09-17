Sept 17 An Indian patents appeals board on
Friday dismissed Bayer AG's petition seeking a stay
on the "compulsory license" issued to India's Natco Pharma
for selling generic copies of cancer drug Nexavar in
India, a spokesman for the board said.
The decision is a setback to the German drugmaker, which had
sought to block the entry of Natco's generic version of Nexavar,
which the Indian firm has been told to sell at 8,800 rupees
($160) for a monthly dose.
"The stay petition is dismissed but the main matter is
pending," the spokesman told Reuters over the telephone from the
southern city of Chennai on Monday.
An official at Natco Pharma said he had not seen the order,
while Bayer could not be immediately reached for comment.
Bayer had challenged the Indian patents office's compulsory
license order and the matter is pending with the Intellectual
Property Appellate Board. The final judgement is
expected to take a few more weeks.
According the compulsory license order, Natco has to share 6
percent royalty on sales of generic Nexavar with Bayer. The
German firm sells the kidney and liver cancer drug in India at
280,000 rupees for a month's dose.
"This decision once again affirms that governments can and
should act in the interest of public health to bring the price
of patented medicines down," said Leena Menghaney, a manager in
New Delhi for Medecins Sans Frontieres, which relies on
Indian-made generic drugs to treat AIDS and other diseases in
Africa and many poor countries.
India's $12-billion drug market is seen by major western
drugmakers as a huge opportunity, but they are wary of the level
of protection for intellectual property in a country where
generic medicines account for more than 90 percent of sales.
($1 = 54.41 rupees)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Sunil
Nair)