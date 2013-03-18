Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
MUMBAI BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt Ltd has applied to the patents office, seeking permission to sell a generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (BMY.N) cancer drug, dasatinib, through a so-called compulsory licence mechanism, a BDR executive said on Monday.
Under a global Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement, countries can issue compulsory licences for certain drugs that are deemed unaffordable to a large section of their populations.
Early this month, Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) lost an appeal challenging the first-ever compulsory licence issued by India which allowed Natco Pharma (NATP.NS) to sell a version of the German drugmaker's cancer treatment Nexavar.
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.