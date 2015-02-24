MUMBAI Feb 25 Hindu nationalists in India have
stepped up attacks on the country's beef industry, seizing
trucks with cattle bound for abattoirs and blockading meat
processing plants in a bid to halt the trade in the world's
second-biggest exporter.
The industry is predominantly run by Muslim traders, but
some groups in the majority Hindu population vehemently oppose
it due to the revered status of cows and beef traders are
concerned elements in the party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
may be condoning the latest flare-up in protests.
There has been a surge of raids this month. An official at a
beef transport group in Maharashtra state said around 10
vehicles travelling to Mumbai had been stopped, the animals
taken forcefully and drivers beaten by members of Hindu
nationalist groups despite carrying valid documents.
"We are doing everything legally, but these people harass us
and disrupt our work for no reason," said Mohammad Shahid
Sheikh, president of the beef transporters' group in Deonar, the
site of India's biggest abattoir on the outskirts of Mumbai.
A majority of India's beef comes from buffaloes, which are
not worshipped, but members of Hindu nationalist groups involved
in protests such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) consider
themselves protectors of both cows and buffaloes.
Some of these groups have close links with the Bharatiya
Janata Party (BJP) of Prime Minister Modi, who himself
criticised the previous government for promoting a "pink
revolution to butcher cattle and export meat" when campaigning
last April.
The BJP's national general secretary, Ram Madhav, declined
to comment on the party's stance on the beef trade and the
protests, while Modi's press officer did not respond to calls
and a text message seeking comment.
Satpal Malik, a vice president of the farmers wing of the
BJP, said: "We did say we would discourage beef exports and even
the prime minister was against it, but I can't comment on what
we think of the issue now."
CRACKDOWN?
Officials in Maharashtra - scene of some of the most violent
protests seen to date - have pledged to arrest anyone found
impeding access to slaughterhouses or disrupting cattle
movement.
A circular had been sent to all the police units to enforce
this and was due to be implemented immediately, said a senior
police officer from Maharashtra, declining to be named.
Mohammad Ali Qureshi, president of the Bombay Suburban Beef
Dealers Association, said that while beef processing has resumed
at many facilities, he would back calls for a nationwide protest
if fresh protests break out.
"We will monitor the situation for a month and if the
promises are not kept we will launch a nation-wide protest," he
said, in between sipping tea as butchers went about their job in
Deonar.
But those opposed to the trade vowed to keep staging
protests. Killing cows is legal in just two of India's 29
states, though reports of illegal slaughter surface regularly.
"We don't care if the butchers shut shop or announce a
strike," said Laxmi Narayan Chandak, head of the Maharashtra
unit of VHP's cow protection committee, which says it has been
seizing cows held illegally for slaughter for years.
"The previous government supported the butchers to secure
votes of the minority community but they have no support in the
new government."
India is the world's top beef exporter after Brazil,
cornering a fifth of the market. Its outbound shipments last
year to October rose to 1.95 million tonnes, 5 percent more than
for the whole of 2013, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
(Additional reporting by Rupam Jain Nair and Krishna N. Das;
Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Gavin Maguire and Ed
Davies)