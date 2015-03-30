By Krishna N. Das
| NEW DELHI, March 30
NEW DELHI, March 30 India will use all its
"might" to ban cow slaughter across the country, interior
minister Rajnath Singh said in a speech to spiritual leaders, as
the Hindu nationalist government moves to fulfil a poll promise
of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A renewed thrust by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to
protect cows, worshipped by majority Hindus, has led to a clamp
down on beef trade run mostly by Muslims.
India is the world's second largest beef exporter and fifth
biggest consumer.
Maharashtra, India's second most populous state, extended a
ban on the slaughter of cows to bulls and bullocks this month.
Other BJP-led states such as Jharkhand and Haryana have also
tightened curbs.
"How can we accept the fact that cow slaughter is allowed in
this country?" Singh said on Sunday. "We will use all our might
to ban it. We will try to build a consensus."
Critics say tougher anti-beef laws discriminate against
Muslims, Christians and lower-caste Hindus who rely on the cheap
meat for protein, and fear they could pave the way to a
nationwide ban that would threaten thousands of jobs.
India has some 300 million cattle, and animals foraging for
food are a familiar sight on the rubbish-strewn streets of towns
and villages. Their numbers could swell by 200,000 in
Maharashtra alone as farmers abandon animals they can't sell,
according to the beef trade.
Modi, who in his election campaign last year criticised the
previous government for promoting beef exports, in 2011
spearheaded a ban on beef trade in his home state of Gujarat
that he led for more than a decade.
There is no federal law on cattle slaughter though various
states have brought in their own legislation.
Maharashtra's latest ban has been widely ridiculed on social
media and traders in Mumbai have shut abattoirs for days in
protest.
Mohammad Ali Qureshi, president of the Bombay Suburban Beef
Dealers Association, said a nationwide ban on beef will fail as
people in several regions enjoy the meat that is a cheap source
of protein.
"A nationwide ban on cow slaughter is impossible," Qureshi
said. "If the government takes any such decision we won't sit
quiet and their will be nationwide protest. They will have to
regret their decision."
(Additional reporting by Meenakshi Sharma in Mumbai; Editing by
Michael Perry)