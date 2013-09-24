(Repeats to add pictures to slugline)
By Aradhana Aravindan and Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, Sept 24 With up to 8 percent alcohol,
Carlsberg's Tuborg Booster Strong packs a heavier
punch than the Danish original and is sold only in India, where
consumers in the world's third-fastest growing beer market
prefer an extra kick.
Billed as the world's first fruit-flavoured strong beer in
its May launch, Tuborg Booster Strong is one of several potent
brews that Carlsberg and rivals SABMiller,
Anheuser-Busch Inbev and United Breweries are
rolling out to make inroads in a market dominated by whisky.
Strong beer, with alcohol content of 5-8 percent, accounted
for 83 percent of all beer sold in India last year, according to
research firm Mintel, a figure industry players say is the
biggest strong beer share of any major market. Brewers expect
that to grow to 90 percent over the next three to five years.
Mintel expects India's retail beer market, worth more than
200 billion rupees ($3 billion) last year, to more than double
by 2017 to 430 billion rupees, with volume growing 36 percent.
"Indian consumers are looking for choices away from whisky
and need products that not only give them more bang for their
buck, but also have a macho image," said Subodh Marwah,
Carlsberg India's marketing director.
Alcohol content and price are important considerations in
India, where incomes average just $1,000 per year and high state
taxes make beer more expensive than whisky by alcohol volume.
For 100 rupees, or under $2, a consumer can buy 180 ml of 40
percent local whisky, which works out to about 1.3 rupees per ml
of alcohol, said Samar Singh Shekhawat, senior vice president of
marketing at United Breweries. The same amount will buy a 650 ml
bottle of strong beer, but because of the lower alcohol levels,
consumers pay over twice as much per ml.
"The reason for alcohol consumption in India is basically to
get buzzed," Shekhawat said. "For us and for anyone, the focus
has to be the strong category because this, unlike mild beer,
sells right down the economic strata."
A masculine image is also key.
Only a third of India's 1.1 billion population drink
regularly and most are men, which explains names like
SABMiller's Knock Out and United Breweries' Bullet.
Last year, Anheuser-Busch Inbev launched its Budweiser
Magnum, an India-only offering with 6.5 percent alcohol.
Kingfisher Strong, with 8 percent alcohol and made by United
Breweries, is India's best-selling beer.
Such beers are meant to appeal to customers like 34-year-old
courier Raghunandan, who was sipping rum at a dingy Mumbai bar.
"Beer just doesn't do it for me," he said, asking to be
identified by one name. "It's expensive, plus I don't feel like
I had anything to drink."
MARKET POTENTIAL
Two-thirds of Indians don't drink alcohol at all, often for
religious or cultural reasons, but rapid urbanisation, a young
population and a fast-growing middle class are changing alcohol
consumption habits, making India an attractive market for drinks
companies.
Besides competing with whisky, strong beer is also trying to
attract customers who normally drink so-called country liquor, a
cheap tipple prevalent in villages.
Beer accounts for just 5 percent of alcohol consumed by
volume in India, according to SABMiller. Per capita beer
consumption averages 1.7 litres a year compared with 74 litres
in the United States, according to United Breweries.
Overall alcoholic beverage sales in India are forecast by
Euromonitor to rise up to 8 percent a year by volume through
2017.
This potential is especially attractive to global brewers
looking to offset sluggish growth in their traditional
strongholds of North America and Europe.
Carlsberg expects India to become one of the world's top 10
beer markets in the next five to seven years. And SABMiller saw
double-digit volume growth in its strong beer portfolio last
year, India marketing director Darioush Afzali said.
Beer appears to be gaining a cool cachet among India's more
urbanised youth, boding well for brewers' plans.
On a recent night at a bar in the Bandra neighbourhood of
Mumbai, beer, both regular and strong, was the drink of choice
for a group of young men on a night out. None drank spirits.
"Whisky is what older men drink. We love our beer and the
stronger it is the better," said Anuj Chand, a 23-year-old
aspiring interior designer.
($1 = 62.4950 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Emily Kaiser, Miral Fahmy and Tony Munroe)