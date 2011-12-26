NEW DELHI Dec 26 India's Bharati Shipyard
Ltd said on Monday its board has approved a proposal
to restructure loans worth 28.54 billion rupees ($538.86
million) out of its total outstanding debt of 32.50 billion
rupees.
Reuters had reported last Thursday that lenders to Bharati
Shipyard want to restructure about $1.5 billion of loans,
including borrowings the company took on to fund two takeovers
that overstretched its balance sheet.
The company currently has an order book of about 68 billion
rupees to be executed by 2014 and is in the advanced stage of
completion of its two greenfield shipyards, the shipbuilder said
in a statement to the Bombay Stock exchange.
"In view of the overall sectoral slowdown and the economic
challenging scenario in the European countries and the rising
cost of capital, the company will undertake various initiatives
to optimise and make productive use of current resources and
assets," the company said.
($1 = 52.96 rupees)
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)