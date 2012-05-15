MUMBAI May 15 Shares in top Indian mobile carrier Bharti Airtel were down 2.4 percent on Tuesday after the junior finance minister said the company was facing investigation under India's money laundering and foreign exchange rules.

"It may not be in the interest of the ongoing investigations to provide any further details," S.S. Palanimanickam told lawmakers in a written reply to a question.

A Bharti Airtel spokesman could not immediately comment. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Tony Munroe)