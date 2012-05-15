* Junior fin min says Bharti being probed by authorities
* Says probe under provisions of money laundering and forex
rules
* Bharti says cooperating with investigations
* Bharti shares pare losses after falling as much as 5.1 pct
(Adds source comments, details)
By Devidutta Tripathy
NEW DELHI, May 15 Indian authorities are
investigating top mobile phone carrier Bharti Airtel
under its money laundering and foreign exchange rules in what a
company source said was a probe related to the grant of airwaves
a decade ago.
Bharti shares fell as much as 5.1 percent during trade on
Tuesday after junior finance minister S.S. Palanimanickam told
parliament that the Directorate of Enforcement was investigating
the company. The shares pared most losses to close 1.2 percent
down.
Indian mobile market leaders Bharti and Vodafone's
local unit are not involved in a massive scandal over alleged
below-market-price sale of lucrative telecoms licences in 2008
that has rocked the once-booming sector. They are, however,
being investigated over airwave grants during 2001 and 2002.
Bharti, controlled by India's fifth-richest man Sunil
Mittal, said in a statement it was cooperating with
investigators. It did not give the reason for the investigation,
but a company source told Reuters that it was related to the
probe over airwave grants.
"Bharti Airtel maintains the highest standards of corporate
governance and regulatory compliance ... We have already
provided all relevant details asked for by the relevant
authorities in this matter and will be happy to cooperate
further," Bharti said in the statement.
The minister, who was replying to questions from a lawmaker
through a written statement, declined to give further details.
Bharti, nearly one-third owned by Southeast Asia's top phone
company, SingTel, operates in 20 countries across Asia
and Africa and is the world's fifth-biggest mobile phone carrier
by subscribers. India is its biggest market.
Shares in Bharti, valued at more than $21 billion, lost 3.6
rupees to close at 304.15 rupees, after hitting an intra-day low
of 292.05 rupees.
SEASON OF SCANDALS
A series of corruption scandals during Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh's second term have rocked the government and
businesses, sparking street protests by anti-graft activists and
spurring a flurry of investigations of companies.
The scandal over the 2008 licence grant has ensnared
prominent politicians and high-profile corporate executives.
Police have charged a total 19 people and six companies in the
scandal, which a state auditor has estimated has cost the
exchequer as much as $34 billion in lost revenue.
Last November, police conducted searches at offices of
Bharti and Vodafone India seeking details of airwaves allocated
to them in 2001 and 2002 by a government then led by the
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), now in opposition.
The investigation is continuing and police are yet to file
any formal charge against the companies. Both Bharti and
Vodafone India have denied any wrongdoing.
The BJP had attacked the Congress-led government over the
corruption scandals and forced a near-shutdown of parliament for
much of last year. The BJP had alleged that the government was
trying to "divert the attention" by probing spectrum grants
during its term in power.
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Tony
Munroe and Jeremy Laurence)