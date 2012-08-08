US STOCKS-Wall St slightly lower as UK vote, Comey testimony loom
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Aug 8 India's top telecoms carrier Bharti Airtel said on Wednesday it is considering an initial public offering of its tower unit, Bharti Infratel Ltd.
Earlier, Bharti Airtel reported its 10th straight quarter of profit decline as competition squeezed margins despite gaining subscriber market share from some of its smaller rivals. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in New Delhi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.06 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)