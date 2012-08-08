NEW DELHI Aug 8 India's Bharti Airtel Ltd said on Wednesday its monthly average revenue per user in the country fell 2 percent to 185 rupees for the three months to June, from the previous quarter.

For its African operations, Bharti had an ARPU of $6.5 for the first quarter, down from $6.8 in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)