BRIEF-Goa Carbon seeks members' nod for final dividend of 3 rupees/shr
* Seeks members' nod for final dividend of rupees 3 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Aug 8 India's Bharti Airtel Ltd said on Wednesday its monthly average revenue per user in the country fell 2 percent to 185 rupees for the three months to June, from the previous quarter.
For its African operations, Bharti had an ARPU of $6.5 for the first quarter, down from $6.8 in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
DHAKA, June 6 Bangladesh's exports rose nearly 1.4 percent in May from a year earlier to $3.07 billion, which was 8.5 percent below the target, the Export Promotion Bureau said on Tuesday.