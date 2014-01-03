Jan 3 India's Bharti Enterprises, which agreed
to call off a joint venture with Wal-Mart Stores Inc in
the country last October, named a former executive with the US
retailer to head its retail operations.
Raj Jain, who had last year joined the Bharti group as an
adviser, was on Friday named chief executive officer of Bharti
Retail, effective immediately, the New Delhi-based group said in
a statement.
Jain headed Wal-Mart's Indian unit before leaving the
company in June last year.
Bharti Retail also named Pankaj Madan as its chief financial
officer (CFO). Madan previously worked as CFO of the
Bharti-Wal-Mart wholesale joint venture.
Bharti Retail currently operates 212 retail stores in India.
