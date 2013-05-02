NEW DELHI May 2 India's No. 1 cellular carrier
Bharti Airtel has no plan, at the moment, to sell
shares in the company, Sarvjit Dhillon, chief financial officer
of Bharti Enterprises, the parent company of Bharti Airtel,
said.
Earlier, the Business Standard newspaper reported Bharti may
raise 65 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) from foreign investors.
The world's fourth-biggest telecommunications carrier by
customers on Thursday posted a 50 percent drop in March quarter
net profit that capped the third straight year of declining
earnings.
($1 = 53.8750 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)