BRIEF-Essar Power achieves 49 pct growth in power generation in FY 2016-17
July 31 India's Bharti Airtel Ltd reported 9.6 percent fall in quarterly profit on higher costs and foreign exchange losses, the 14th consecutive quarter of declining profits for India's top telecommunications carrier.
Bharti Airtel, the world's fourth-biggest cellular carrier by customers, said net profit fell to 6.89 billion rupees ($114 million) for its fiscal first quarter to end-June, from 7.62 billion rupees reported a year earlier.
Despite the decline, the results beat expectations. Analysts had expected the company to report net profit of 6.57 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Bharti Airtel, which is nearly a third owned by Southeast Asia's top phone carrier, SingTel, operates across 20 countries in Asia and Africa.
($1 = 60.3625 Indian rupees)
* it's generation crossed 51,000 million units (MUs) of power for first time, collectively from all its power plants in year 2016-17 Source text: http://bit.ly/2nMQ915 Further company coverage:
** Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) shares rise as much as 5.22 pct