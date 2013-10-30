NEW DELHI Oct 30 India's Bharti Airtel Ltd
reported a 29 percent fall in quarterly profit on
foreign exchange losses, the 15th consecutive quarter of
declining profits for the world's No.4 mobile phone carrier by
customers.
Consolidated net profit fell to 5.12 billion Indian rupees
($83 million)for its fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30 from
7.21 billion rupees a year earlier, New Delhi-based Bharti
Airtel said in a statement. Analysts on average expected a net
profit of 6.90 billion rupees for the company, nearly a third
owned by Southeast Asia's top phone carrier SingTel.
A weak rupee led to forex losses of 3.42 billion rupees in
the latest quarter, it said. The company's consolidated net debt
was at $9.7 billion at end-September.
Bharti Airtel operates across 20 countries in Asia and
Africa. India is its main market accounting for about 70 percent
of the total revenue.
($1 = 61.39 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Matthias Williams; Writing by Aradhana Aravindan;
Editing by Matt Driskill)