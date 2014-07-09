(Adds details on Bharti's plans in Africa)
MUMBAI, July 9 India's top mobile phone carrier
Bharti Airtel Ltd said it will sell about 3,100
telecoms towers in four African countries to Helios Towers
Africa, in keeping with its plans to sell most of its
transmitter towers in Africa in a process that could raise up to
$2 billion.
Helios Towers, founded by George Soros-backed Helios
Investment Partners, claims to have the largest number of
telecoms towers held by an independent company focused
exclusively on Africa.
The sale of Bharti Airtel's towers will expand Helios's
tower coverage in Africa to over 7,800, the company said in a
statement on Wednesday.
Bharti Airtel's African business has been a drag on the
company, which has to yet to turn a profit there four years
after spending $9 billion to acquire money-losing mobile phone
assets. The Indian company will have full access to the towers
under a long-term lease contract, the company said.
With the deal, aimed at driving cost efficiencies, tower
operations-related personnel will be transferred from Airtel to
Helios, Bharti Airtel said.
Bharti entered Africa in 2010 with the $9 billion
acquisition of Kuwaiti telecoms group Zain's
operations on the continent.
Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal, who heads the company, said
in May Africa represents one-third of Bharti's business.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Aman Shah in Mumbai;
Editing by Sunil Nair)