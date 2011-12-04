MUMBAI Dec 4 State-run Bank of India
said late on Saturday it would acquire a 51 percent
stake in Bharti AXA Investment Managers Pvt Ltd, an asset
management company to Bharti AXA Mutual Fund.
Bharti AXA Mutual Fund is a joint venture between Bharti
Enterprises and AXA Investment Managers, the bank said in a
statement.
The remaining stake will be held by France's AXA Group
, it added.
Financial terms of the transaction, which was advised by
Ernst & Young, were not disclosed.
Bharti Enterprises, which controls leading Indian telecoms
firm Bharti Airtel, had set up the ventures -- Bharti
AXA Life Insurance and Bharti AXA General Insurance -- with AXA,
Europe's second biggest insurer, in 2006.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)