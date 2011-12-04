MUMBAI Dec 4 State-run Bank of India said late on Saturday it would acquire a 51 percent stake in Bharti AXA Investment Managers Pvt Ltd, an asset management company to Bharti AXA Mutual Fund.

Bharti AXA Mutual Fund is a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and AXA Investment Managers, the bank said in a statement.

The remaining stake will be held by France's AXA Group , it added.

Financial terms of the transaction, which was advised by Ernst & Young, were not disclosed.

Bharti Enterprises, which controls leading Indian telecoms firm Bharti Airtel, had set up the ventures -- Bharti AXA Life Insurance and Bharti AXA General Insurance -- with AXA, Europe's second biggest insurer, in 2006. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)